Skip to content
WBOY
Clarksburg
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Harrison County Clerk’s Office moves forward after June cyberattack
Top Stories
Operation Welcome Home holds annual clean up day
Monongalia County Commission discusses pedestrian safety
Flooding doesn’t put a damper on Harman’s 4th of July Celebration
New state police trooper joins Bridgeport detachment
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Harrison County Clerk’s Office moves forward after June cyberattack
Top Stories
Operation Welcome Home holds annual clean up day
Monongalia County Commission discusses pedestrian safety
Flooding doesn’t put a damper on Harman’s 4th of July Celebration
New state police trooper joins Bridgeport detachment
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEye
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Video
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Zip Trip
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Parkfest 2019 to be held at Clarksburg Amphitheater
Top Stories
Independence Day events scheduled across north central West Virginia
12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for June 28 – 30
Restaurant Road Trip: Pita My Heart
Country singer Trace Adkins surprises patients at Martinsburg VA medical center
Traffic
Watch
TV Schedule
Active Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Homefinders Plus Dream Kitchen Makeover Contest
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Harrison County Clerk’s Office moves forward after June cyberattack
Flooding doesn’t put a damper on Harman’s 4th of July Celebration
New state police trooper joins Bridgeport detachment
Randy Farley ready for new challenges as Marion County Schools superintendent
2 new members sworn in to Morgantown City Council
More Top Stories
Top Stories
Governor Justice declares July 5 state holiday
Firearm or Fireworks: Can you tell the difference?
Man rescued after becoming trapped in Brookhaven house fire
Marion County woman arrested after police say she assaulted her aunt
Philippi man accused in Taylor County of sending explicit photos to 14-year-old girl
Marion County man accused of sexually assaulting woman while she was asleep
Trump expected in West Virginia for private fundraiser
NASA renames IV&V facility after Katherine Johnson
Experts weigh in on keeping pets safe during 4th of July celebrations
Doddridge Co. Schools to add acceleration lanes for buses to make Route 50 intersection safer
More Top Stories
Local
Harrison County Clerk’s Office moves forward after June cyberattack
Operation Welcome Home holds annual clean up day
Monongalia County Commission discusses pedestrian safety
Flooding doesn’t put a damper on Harman’s 4th of July Celebration
New state police trooper joins Bridgeport detachment
More Local News
West Virginia
Governor Justice declares July 5 state holiday
Trump expected in West Virginia for private fundraiser
Bike accident leads to death of 10-year-old West Virginia boy
2 West Virginia men drown in the Gulf off Panama City Beach
Hepatitis outbreak slowing in West Virginia
More West Virginia News
Crime
Harrison County Clerk’s Office moves forward after June cyberattack
Marion County woman arrested after police say she assaulted her aunt
Philippi man accused in Taylor County of sending explicit photos to 14-year-old girl
Marion County man accused of sexually assaulting woman while she was asleep
West Virginia State Police searching for Randolph County man injured in shooting incident
More Crime News
Emergencies
Man rescued after becoming trapped in Brookhaven house fire
Vehicle hits Taylor County church
West Union issues emergency water conservation notice
13-year-old boy injured after collision involving state trooper in Weston
Multiple fire crews respond to a Marion County restaurant
More Emergencies News
Politics
Appeals court puts Trump abortion restrictions on hold again
Harris says busing should be considered, not mandated
Trump to talk ‘environmental leadership’ despite rollbacks
The Latest: Administration still exploring citizenship query
The Latest: Booker visits Mexico to see asylum seekers
More Politics News
National
Woman drops sexual battery lawsuit against Rep. Cardenas
California becomes 1st state to ban hairstyle discrimination
Jarring images of border cells surface ahead of July 4
2 judges’ comments, handling of rape cases draw criticism
Official: Gas leak preceded North Carolina house explosion
More National News
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News