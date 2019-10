Grafton, W.Va–Crews responded to a house fire on Apollo Avenue in Grafton.

Crews were alerted of the fire at 10:23 p.m.

According to the 911 officials, two people were transported to the Grafton City hospital with minor injuries.

Grafton Fire Department, Flemington Fire Department, Boothsville Fire department, Fellowsville Fire Department and the Taylor EMS responded to a reported structure fire.

