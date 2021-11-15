Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
CMA Awards
Top Stories
LIVE: Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial
Live
LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.
Live
Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity
WV DHHR confirms 486 new COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths on Monday
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
UPDATE: UPD working with Mon County prosecutors for charges in reported Mountainlair arson
Video
Top Stories
UMWA honors Farmington mine disaster victims with virtual memorial
Video
Residents honor life of late Alma Fire Chief
Video
Black bear hunting opportunities opening up during deer season
Wintry mess Sunday night into Monday morning
Gallery
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
2021 Salvation Army Angel Tree
Home for the Holidays
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Top Stories
12 News Weekend Outlook: Nov. 5 – 7
STORMTRACKER SCIENCE: Oozing pumpkin
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
2021 Salvation Army Angel Tree
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.
Live
486 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths reported on Monday
WVDNR to open up black bear hunting
Stan Cameon Coverage of the Year: Round 1
Video
UPDATE: UPD working with Mon County prosecutors for charges in reported Mountainlair arson
Video
WV's 1st ever medical marijuana dispensary opens
Video
Wintry mess Sunday night into Monday morning
Gallery
Think twice before you toss your kids’ toys – these ones could make you money
UC Davis says baseball team hazed students with alcohol
Man charged after troopers find heroin and fentanyl during residence search