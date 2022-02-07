Team USA steps into medal count top 10

Silver medalists Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier, Madison Chock, Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, Madison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue of Team United States celebrate during the Team Event flower ceremony on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 07, 2022 in Beijing, China. Credit: (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Team USA secured its first-ever silver in the figure skating team event with 65 points, narrowly edging Japan’s 63-point total.

USA’s Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier finished fifth in the pairs’ free skate while Japan slotted second behind ROC to make the battle for silver very real, but Madison Chock and Evan Bates delivered a first-place free dance and Karen Chen closed things out for the U.S. with a fourth-place finish in the women’s free skate.

Team USA now sits in the 2022 Winter Olympics’ top 10 for medals with three, all silver, four back of table-topping ROC and three behind North American rival Canada.

Norway’s four medals are one more than the United States as the two top medal-collecting nations in Winter Olympics history continue their top-tier statuses.

Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29). The Americans also had the fourth-most gold medals in 2018 with nine, but have now not claimed a Day 1 medal at consecutive Olympics.

Team USA is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

STANDINGS

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total ROC 2 3 2 7 Canada 1 1 4 6 Netherlands 2 2 1 5 Italy 1 3 1 5 China 2 2 0 4 Norway 2 0 2 4 Japan 1 1 2 4 Austria 0 2 2 4 Sweden 3 0 0 3 Team USA 0 3 0 3

