CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Happy National Mulled Wine Day! For some reason, National Mulled Wine Day is in March and not November or December when things are a bit more festive, but mulled wine is going to taste the same no matter what month you make it.

If you thought the mulled wine in the above 304 Today segment sounded tasty (and it was), you can find the recipe we used here:

1 bottle of Pinot Noir

1-pint raspberries

Orange peel from one large orange

3-star anise

2 teaspoons whole allspice

2 teaspoons whole cloves

3 cinnamon sticks

1/4 cup honey

Place all ingredients into a medium pot and bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn down the heat to low and let simmer for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Then strain the mixture to remove any seeds or spices before serving. You can also choose to garnish with a cinnamon stick, star anise, fresh thyme and an orange peel.

One thing that was great about Deaonna’s version is that most of her ingredients, even the wine, were made or sourced on her own, giving the final product that extra special homemade feel.

If you want to see more segments from 304 Today, you can visit the video page here.