CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A local illustrator spoke with Lauren Winans on the Tuesday edition of 304 Today about her recent work illustrating books.

Korin Linaburg told Winans about her early life with illustration, saying it was never a serious option in her mind until part way through culinary school, when she was discovered by a publisher who had seen her work on Instagram.

From there, she designed the cover of the books “The Impossible Girl” and “She’s Still Here.” After that, she was given the opportunity to do the entire illustration for a children’s book called “Best Buddies Book Club.”

Linaburg said she gets to read a lot of the books before they are published to get a better idea of what to draw for the story.

“Well, I always loved reading as a kid. Going to the library is one of my first memories. So just being able to provide some of this for kids now is just, it’s kind of like a dream come true for me,” Linaburg said.

She then shared her portfolio, which contained a variety of examples of her talent as an artist, including one piece that she got to draw for her sister’s book.

When Winans asked Linaburg about how she feels about her journey to get to where she is, she said “I don’t know. Honestly, I never expected to be able to do this, so it’s kind of been overwhelming. I’ve seen all the pieces come into place and honestly, it’s just been like I can see God working through it all, putting everything together. So that’s been the cool part, I think.”

Linaburg said that those interested in the books she has illustrated can find them on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and possibly Walmart.