304 Today’s Lauren Winans interviews WBOY’s Bob Fulton for “Weather Behind the Scenes.”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Ever wondered when Bob Fulton got his start at WBOY?

In the Weather Behind the Scenes series of 304 Today, Lauren Winans asked WBOY weatherman, Bob Fulton, about his time in the industry.

In the first part of the interview, Fulton talks about his humble beginning at WBOY doing the radio, and how he returned years later after some time away.

304 Today: Behind the weather (Bob Fulton)

In the second part of the interview, Fulton shares his weather-predicting pigeons story and expresses his wonder at how the weather industry has changed over the years.

304 Today: Behind the weather (Bob Fulton) part 2