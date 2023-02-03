CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Ever wondered where Josh Redwine’s accent is from? Or why Khalil McIver became a Jedi for the Snowbird commercials?

In the Weather Behind the Scenes series of 304 Today, Lauren Winans asks the StormTracker 12 meteorologists the big questions so you don’t have to.

In the player above, Khalil McIver talks about his adventures with Snowbird in Nashville and his transition from being a mail clerk to a meteorologist.

Another taste of the adventures I had with Snowbird & Myron! This was my favorite spot that I recorded back on a trip to Nashville back in October. pic.twitter.com/xyjCAzbi1F — Khalil McIver (@KhalilMcIver) January 16, 2023

In the player below, Josh Redwine talks about his dream Restaurant Road Trip shoot, where his accent is from and his favorite things about living in the mountains.

Still not enough? Read about Josh and Khalil’s backgrounds on their bio pages, and make sure to follow Josh and Khalil on Facebook!