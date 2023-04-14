BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Did you know that several counties in north central West Virginia let you text 911 instead of calling?

For First Responder Friday and National Telecommunications Week, 304 Today host Lauren Winans talked to the Upshur County 911 center to learn how it works. Assistant director Kimbra Wachob said that the text feature is new to Upshur County.

As of now, in order to communicate by text to Upshur County’s 911 communications center, the caller has to first call 911. Even if they hang up without talking to anyone, the comm center should automatically send a text asking if they are okay. After getting that text, the caller can then communicate by text with the comm center instead of over the phone.

“So if somebody is in trouble and they’re scared to talk, they can now text, they can,” said Wachob. But she reiterated that in Upshur County, “They have to place a actual phone call… Then we can initiate that from there.”

Lauren tested the system on camera by test dialing 911 on camera (please do not do this; if you have questions about whether 911 texting is available in your area or other ways to contact emergency services, call your local non-emergency number.)

Some other counties where you can text 911 instead of calling are:

However, in general, calls are recommended when possible because communication centers can get a more precise location from a call than a text. When you text a 911 center, make sure to provide an address of where the emergency is happening and what kind of assistance is needed.