Appalachian Grown: Mountain Harvest Farm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mary Oldham and her husband, Santos “Chico” Ramirez, met in Honduras where Ramirez ran his family farm. The couple moved to Morgantown in 2012, and Mountain Harvest Farm was born.

“Well, we grow entirely vegetables here. So, we grow probably 30-40 different types of vegetables,” said Oldham.

Lettuce is growing at Mountain Harvest Farm

The farm started out as a quarter-acre of rented land from the Yoder family, but the Goshen Road farm quickly grew to an eight-acre field, plus a greenhouse for the winter months. Most of what they grow is seasonal.

“It’s all seasonal, of course, because in this area we can’t grow certain things at different times of the year. So, we have right now tomatoes, and we’re getting ready to have peppers, and squash, zucchini, yellow squash,” said Oldham.

Fresh tomatoes growing inside of the Mountain Harvest Grown

And that’s just a small fraction of what they grow.

“Lots of carrots, that’s one of our big crops. Beats, lettuces, spinach, broccoli, cabbage. People like salad mix. People like to have a good fresh salad,” Oldham said.

You can find Mountain Harvest Farm vegetables more often than you may realize.

A greenhouse near the Mountain Harvest Farm

“We’re a market farm. So, we take them to the Morgantown Farmer’s Market, and we also have a membership program called a ‘Community Supported Agriculture Program’. So, we also have people that come and pick up a share of vegetables every week from us,” said Oldham.

The couple said they’re happy they moved to Morgantown to start a farm of their own.

“We’ve gotten a lot of support in the Morgantown community and it’s a really nice place to have a farm,” said Mary Oldham.

You can find Mountain Harvest Farms and their vegetables every week at the Morgantown Farmer’s Market.

You can visit their Facebook page here, and their website here.