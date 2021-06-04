Appalachian Grown: Pet food recall inspires a local woman to make handmade dog treats

FLATWOODS, W.Va. – Mary Shamburg started Mary’s K9 Bakery five years ago, but she said she started making treats after the massive 2007 pet food recall. Pet food and treats were found to have contaminated gluten in them, and the FDA reported they received tens of thousands of complaints, thousands of which reported the death of a pet.

“And I thought, you know, I have time on my hands. I like to cook. I like to bake. So I thought, why not just do it for my dogs, and I started doing that,” Mary recalled.

Mary started researching recipes, but she found that none of the ones she could find were really what she wanted to feed her dogs. So, she began modifying recipes through trial and error until her dogs told her the recipe was just right.

“My dogs are happily employed as taste testers and quality control and they help out from start to finish, so to speak. And Coal over there is self-appointed head quality control now,” Mary laughed.

Mary’s giant schnauzer, Coal, helps out in the kitchen.

Mary began gifting the treats to friends, who gave her the idea to start her bakery business. She sells chicken liver, beef liver, and turkey flavored treats. The treats are preservative-free and only also contains brown rice flour and flaxseed. Mary sources her beef liver locally, from Wayne Cattle Company.

“That’s exciting for me because I like to help out local farmers whenever I can,” Mary explained, “The chicken livers and the turkey unfortunately are still coming from the grocery store, and I haven’t been able to find a local poultry source to obtain those, but I’m hoping.”

Mary’s K9 Bakery treats can be found at Spillman Mountain Farm Products in Webster Springs or Farm to Fork in Gassaway.