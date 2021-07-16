Appalachian Grown: Stone House Lavender

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – During the summer months, the lavender blooms and the bees buzz in fields located in Marion County.

According to Stone House Lavender Co-owner Mit Abbott, two varieties of lavender are grown in the fields, which are located off of Lanham Lane in White Hall: English lavender and French lavender.

The herb is best known for being grown with spurs of drought, warmth and sunshine on rocky soils, hilltops and even on abandoned surface mines, which are something the Mountain State has plenty of.

“We decided to grow a test plot, and the test plot had 36 plants to see if we could even grow it because we definitely don’t have the agricultural experience that a lot of people do.” Mit Abbott, Stone House Lavender Co-owner

And, from there it has grown from the 36 that were planted back in 2017 to more than a thousand lavender plants that bloom best in the late spring and early summer across Appalachia.

The farm has been open since 2019 for U-Pick events.

“I kinda take the farm for granted, and when people come in, you see it through their eyes.” Cheryl Weaver, Stone House Lavender Co-owner

And, that’s bringing people to take in the scents, scenery and cuts of land that have been in the Weaver family for eight generations. Now, they are bringing the benefits of lavender into the 21st century.

Abbott said that lavender “is known as an anti-depressant. It’s a relaxation. It’s known for its healing properties and anti-inflammatory” purposes.

That includes homemade lavender lotions, soaps, oils and even culinary uses, such as syrup for lemonade, baked goods and even oils and vinegars, which are available in the farm shop.

The farm is open for lavender picking while the herb is still in bloom. Events and weddings may also be held at the farm’s barn. Barn tours are available by appointment only. For more information, location, hours and to access the farm’s online shop, visit its website, Facebook page, or Instagram page.