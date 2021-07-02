Appalachian Grown: Weathered Ground Brewery

COOL RIDGE, W.Va. — Just past the bustle of Beckley was Weathered Ground Brewery. The brewery was situated on a ranch, with enough space to brew all the beers on tap, as well as a large indoor taproom and larger outdoor seating area.

A look at the outdoor area at Weathered Ground Brewery, complete with picnic tables, a fire pit, and cornhole boards.

Aryn Fonda and her husband, Sam, opened Weathered Ground Brewery in 2017. The couple moved to West Virginia from Charlotte to be closer to Aryn’s family in the Mountain State.

Since the opening, Weathered Ground Brewery has been more types of beers than it can handle. While there are signature beers, Fonda said that the brewery rotates the selection so often, a customer could see a different lineup every time they walk into the brewery. That kind of rotation is unorthodox for a brewery trying to lay down its roots, but it allowed customers to get to know everything Weathered Ground had to offer. So far, it was met with nothing but positivity.

“West Virginians support West Virginians,” said Fonda. “We’re just lucky. The community here has been outstanding.”

The taproom features a large window, peering down at the brewers hard at work. Down below, the brewers constantly think of new brews to concoct. To source the ingredients for those ideas, in addition to the extensive selection already offered, Weathered Ground taps into the Appalachia region.

One of the brewers tinkering with a barrel of beer.

“As much as we can reach out into the community and say, ‘You have a product that we can put, and we can collaborate, and we can support one another.’ — it’s super important,” said Fonda.

That collaboration resulted in a number of relationships formed with farmers in south central West Virginia.

Looking to continue to grow, Weathered Ground Brewery has an expansion planned that will allow it to expand the number of beers it can brew at once. The expansion could happen later this year.