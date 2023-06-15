CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The warm winter cut into West Virginia’s 2023 maple syrup production, the West Virginia Department Of Agriculture (WVDA) said Thursday.

Maple syrup season in West Virginia begins in late January and can run through mid-March, according to the WVDA. Maple trees reach peak sap flow when nights are cold and daytime temperatures reach the 40s during maple season, but this year, February daytime temperatures reached the upper 70s in some areas of the state and the upper 60s in the mountains.

Those higher daytime temperatures cut the 2023 season short for maple producers, the WVDA said, and led to a 15% drop in maple syrup production across the country in 2023.

The WVDA said in 2022, retail prices for maple syrup were $58.30 per gallon, up from $44.20 in 2021. It did not provide prices for 2023.

After that dry winter, north central West Virginia has experienced moderate drought conditions this summer.