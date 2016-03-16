East View Residents Face Flooding Issues

For most of the area around Harrison County, Monday’s rain has been already forgotten. But for some residents of East View, it’s a problem that literally can’t go away fast enough, since water collects in yards, and is left with nowhere to go.

“I’ve been in this house since 2004, had it since ’94, and it’s actually been, where we’re standing at, it’s been ten inches here before. God’s been good to me, it’s never gotten into the house, but it has got into the garage,” said Ron Bonnell, who lives just off the Philippi Pike.

Bonnell and his neighbors have been lucky enough to get away without too much damage, but he worries it may just be a matter of time. Harrison County emergency officials said it doesn’t take much to cause issues with flooding.

“If you’ve got a whole lot of rain come down at one point on a hilltop, and if you have any kind of drainage issues or anything where that water’s funneling to one place where it can’t go, well then you have flooding problems,” said Paul Bump, Harrison County 911 Director.

Damage to homes from water running off after rain can be a big pain for homeowners, since even without a wall of water, it often counts as flood damage, which is something most insurance plans don’t automatically cover. Bonnell said he and his neighbors just want to see work done to relieve the problem.

“Every homeowner around here has given, supposedly, permission to everyone that’s involved with it to make one new storm drain to go the whole route of the road over to the creek, but nobody’s ever acted on it,” said Bonnell.

Division of Highways officials said they’ll be working to clean out ditches and culverts in the area, but replacing the drains is an expense that doesn’t figure into their plans.