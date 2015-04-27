4 Local Men Sentenced in Federal Court on Drug Charges

Four local men were sentenced in federal court today on drugs charges.



A Fairmont man was sentenced for his role in manufacturing methamphetamine. Timothy Ferrell, Jr., 33, of Fairmont, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for drug possession and 21 months for firearm possession. He was charged with one count of possession of pseudoephedrine to be used to manufacture methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by unlawful user or drug addict to controlled substance.



Another Fairmont man was charged with one count of possession of pseudoephedrine to be used to manufacture methamphetamine. Jason Clayton, 40, of Fairmont, faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.



Clarksburg resident Antonio DeJesus, 28, originally of Delaware, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for heroin trafficking. An investigation revealed that DeJesus worked with others to possess and distribute heroin in Harrison County throughout August and September 2014. He was charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.



Two men were sentenced for their role in an oxycodone trafficking operation in Morgantown. Andrew Bolyard, 23, of Morgantown, and Ranad Straughter, 27, of Westland, Michigan, were involved in an operation designed to transport prescription painkillers from Detroit to Pittsburgh and then to Morgantown for redistribution and sale. Bolyard was sentenced to 72 months in prison, and Straughter was sentenced to 24 months.



Ferrell and DeJesus are in the North Central Regional Jail, and Straughter is in the Central Regional Jail awaiting transportation. Bolyard is in the Huttonsville Correctional Center.

