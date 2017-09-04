UPDATE: Man Arrested on Murder Charge in Connection With Woman’s Death

UPDATE (9/6/17 8:45 a.m.):

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of Nakeia Moore.

Jason Richard White, 37, was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday night. He has been booked in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Sergeant C.D. Siler of the Parsons detachment of West Virginia State Police confirmed Wednesday morning that White’s arrest is in relation to Moore’s death. Authorities are not releasing any additional information at this time.

Bail has not been set.

UPDATE (9/4/17 10 a.m.) (WVNS):

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are asking for help from the community to find a person who killed a woman in Tucker County. It happened at 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, September 3 at a home on Pheasant Run. That is near the community of Kerens in Randolph County.

When troopers arrived, they found Nakeia Alisa Moore, 33, had been shot in the chest. She was taken to Davis Medical Center where she later died. Before she passed away, she was able to give investigators a rough description of the person who shot her. The suspect is described as a tall, thin, white man.

Troopers have spoken with neighbors and Moore’s fiance. They said that there is also a mystery surrounding where she was living. According to the DMV, Moore’s address was in Clarksburg, but she had been living in the Beverly/Mill Creek area of Randolph County.

“Evidently she was living here in the Pheasant Run area of Tucker County for at least a period of time,” said Sgt. K.L. Keplinger. “We’re still in the process of trying to determine just how long she had lived there.”

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips can also be left online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smart phone or mobile device.

Authorities in Tucker County are investigating a fatal shooting they said happened early Sunday morning.

According to West Virginia State Police, Nakeia Moore, 33, was shot in the chest on Sunday around 5 a.m.

West Virginia State Police, Tucker County Sheriff’s Department and Tucker County EMS responded to a residence on the 900 block of Pheasant Run Road in Kerens.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they found Moore with a gunshot wound to her upper right chest area. Moore was transported to Davis Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

