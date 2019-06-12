West Union mayor accused of stealing $272 from police evidence

The mayor of West Union was arrested for stealing money from the town’s police department, according to the Doddridge County Sheriff.

Ralph Washington, 65, is charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, according to his criminal complaint.

In November 2018, Washington was acting in his capacity as mayor when he entered the West Union Police Department and took $272 in cash, Sheriff Michael Headley said.

The money was in two separate bags, clearly marked as evidence, that were sealed inside a box marked with red evidence tape, according to details in Washington’s criminal complaint.