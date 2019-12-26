Attention Charter Spectrum Subscribers!

We at WBOY understand your frustration about a potential interruption of our programming; we are working hard to prevent that from happening – we would hate not being available to you and we’re upset with Charter Spectrum too! If there is an interruption, it comes at such a difficult time. Our local news, our primetime lineup and shows like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, The Bob Huggins Show, etc. will be lost to you until Charter Spectrum works as hard as we are to renew our contract with them.

You can help. Please call Charter Spectrum at 833-267-6094 and tell them keep WBOY on their line-up – and remind them you have options. Your voice will make a difference!

Thank you, we sincerely appreciate your support.