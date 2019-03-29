Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Toyota Manufacturing donates masks to students
Video
White House adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus
Netflix indicted by Texas grand jury for ‘lewd’ depiction of children in ‘Cuties’
Video
Johnny Nash, singer of ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ dies at 80
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Toyota Manufacturing donates masks to students
Video
Top Stories
Healthnet alerted to scene of motorcycle accident in Marion County
Marshall University launches updated, real-time COVID-19 dashboard
Marion County Health Department receives hero award from FRN
Video
Morgantown Encampment Task Force still working to house Diamond Village residents
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Humpday Deals
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Fairmont citizens file recall petition on Kennedy and Bledsoe
Video
Fairmont Senior High School lacrosse team begins “healthy food fundraiser”
Video
After 39 years, Marion County swears in new clerk
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Auburn
Injured Auburn star not expected at Final Four
Video
Final Four is new memory for long-time Auburn store owner
Video
Auburn players speak ahead of Sweet 16 game
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
More than 20 people indicted in day 2 of Marion County grand jury
Bridgeport man charged in Taylor County claims he’s “a small time drug dealer” who can assist in “setting up the big time drug dealer he buys from,” deputies say
Healthnet alerted to scene of motorcycle accident in Marion County
WV High School State Golf Championship Day One update
WV DHHR confirms 194 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Tuesday
In new video, Michelle Obama accuses Trump of racism and ‘breathtaking failures’
Video
Homeless woman charged after admitting to trading meth for food, gas, and shelter
Man charged after boy claims he ‘struck him with a belt on his back’ and slapped him because ‘he did not eat dinner,’ Harrison County deputies say
St. Louis couple indicted for pulling guns on BLM protesters
WV Education Association files injunction over state’s school re-entry map