Missing Arkansas teen found hours after $10K ransom …
26 Republican Governors announce Border Strike Force
WV man caught with loaded gun at Syracuse airport
Student debt to be erased for 40K: Here’s why
Automotive
Soaring gas prices drive demand for hybrid and electrics
Top Automotive Headlines
Used car prices dipped, but demand still high
Mazda becomes premium brand with launch of new CX50
Sponsored: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – America’s new …
Neon shortage sparks second wave of chip shortages
Level 3 autonomous driving coming to America
Best new car accessories
More Automotive
2022 electric range test: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia …
Dodge Power Brokers: Select dealerships ready to …
Which cities have the highest used car prices?
Used car prices are still on the rise: Which cars …
Where is the autonomous car?
Kia electric pickup, affordable model join expanded …
These are the best trucks for fuel efficiency