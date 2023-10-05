(Green Car Reports) — The 2024 Genesis GV60 gets a number of updates for its sophomore model year, including a new rear-wheel-drive model that boasts more range and a lower price than the existing all-wheel-drive versions.

Starting at $53,195 (including a mandatory $1,195 destination charge), the GV60 Standard RWD gets an estimated 294 miles of range from a 77-kwh battery pack. Its single motor produces 225 hp.

Battery capacity is slightly less than the 77.4-kwh quoted for dual-motor all-wheel-drive versions, but Genesis still includes a heat pump on the rear-wheel-drive model. Sibling brand Kia tends to package heat pumps only on all-wheel-drive EVs.

2024 Genesis GV60

Genesis is also adding more standard features to the GV60 for 2024, including a wifi hotspot, advanced forward-collision assist, digital key functionality, and Highway Driving Assist, which essentially combines adaptive cruise control with automated lane centering for highway driving. However, it’s not a hands-off system like Ford’s BlueCruise or General Motors’ Super Cruise.

Sitting just above the Standard RWD grade in the lineup, the Advanced AWD starts at $61,745 with destination. It gets dual motors producing a combined 314 hp and is EPA-rated at 264 miles with the standard 19-inch wheels, or 248 miles with optional 20-inch wheels. Genesis also offers a 429-hp Performance AWD model starting at $70,745. It’s EPA-rated at 235 miles of range.

The GV60 is more trimmed down in size and design, but it offers more performance than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 with which it shares the Hyundai E-GMP platform. We found it to be a good package in our initial GV60 test drive review, and named it a Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy finalist for 2023. As a brand, Genesis did well in a recent J.D. Power study of the in-vehicle tech experience.

2024 Genesis GV60

Overseas Genesis was the first OEM offering with factory-integrated wireless battery charging—but the brand hasn’t rolled that out anywhere else and may have lost interest, despite teases from Tesla.

Genesis is going EV-only in 2030 and plans to only introduce EVs from 2025 on. The GV60 is the brand’s only EV based on a dedicated platform, but its lineup also includes the Electrified GV70 crossover and Electrified GV80 sedan—both electric versions of internal-combustion models.