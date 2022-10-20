(Motor Authority) – General Motors has unveiled its next electric vehicle, and this time it’s another pickup truck.

On Thursday, GMC showed off the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1. The pickup brand promises the electric truck will deliver up to 400 miles of range, a reconfigurable midgate, lots of on-board outlets, and a high (initial) price of $108,695 including destination when it arrives in early 2024.

How much range and power?

Based on GM’s Ultium electric platform with a 200-kwh battery pack, GMC estimates the Denali Edition 1 will go about 400 miles on a charge. The dual-motor powertrain is more powerful than its 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV brethren with 754 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque. With a tow rating of 9,500 lb and payload rating of 1,300 lb, the Sierra EV Denali falls a bit short of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning in that regard, despite the standard trailering package.

GMC said the Sierra EV will sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

While the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 won’t feature the GMC Hummer EV’s three-motor powertrain, it will crib the off-road pickup’s four-wheel-steering system to enable the Sierra EV to drive diagonally. Denali Edition 1 models will ride on standard air suspension that can raise or lower the truck up to two inches.

How long will it take to charge?

With a series/parallel switch to connect two 400-volt electrical battery packs to enable 800-volt charging, the Sierra EV will be capable of gaining 100 miles of range with 10 minutes of fast-changing on a 350-kW charger.

Denali Edition 1 models will feature a 19.2-kW onboard AC charging module as standard equipment.

GM didn’t provide full charging times or discuss how long charging will take on a 150-kW charger, or any other charging information.

Like the Silverado EV, the Sierra EV will feature bi-directional charging and be compatible with GM Energy’s Ultium Home offerings. This will enable the truck’s battery to power a home in the event of a power outage.

With the available Ultium Power Bar, an accessory that plugs into the truck’s charging port akin to a power strip, the Sierra EV will be capable of supplying 10.2 kw of power for use through up to 10 outlets including one 240-volt and nine 120-volt plugs. GMC said the truck will be capable of recharging another electric vehicle. It’s unclear how much power the Sierra EV can put out through its standard seven outlets without the Ultium Power Bar.

Looks different but the same

While the GMC Sierra EV shares its hard points underneath its metal skin with the Chevy Silverado EV, its design is mostly its own.

Fitting into the GMC lineup with a modern and futuristic twist, the Sierra EV features C-shaped LED daytime running lights with three horizontal LED charging indicators mounted below, a split-headlight design mounted at knee height, and a Chevy Avalanche-like C-pillar. The front end features an LED backlight surround with a backlit GMC logo front and center on Denali Edition 1 models while 24-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch rubber fill the wells.

Inside the Sierra EV diverges from the current GMC lineup and its Chevy sibling with its own dashboard and design. Instead of a wall of screens on the dashboard, the Sierra EV splits things up for the Denali Edition 1 with an 11.0-inch digital gauge cluster and 16.8-inch portrait-style touchscreen featuring a volume knob mounted to the screen, and seven hard toggles mounted beneath. These displays are augmented by the 14.0-inch color head-up display.

The Denali Edition 1’s standard fixed glass roof is infrared reflective and features a UV coating said to help keep the cabin from roasting. Luxury Denali Edition 1 models will also feature quilted-leather seats and, in what might be a first, a wireless smartphone charger that inductively charges through the standard open-pore wood trim.

Is that you, Avalanche?

Like its Chevy Silverado EV sibling, the Sierra EV features a Chevy Avalanche-like reconfigurable midgate for the 5-foot-11-inch bed. The 60-40 split midgate enables the bed to be extended into the four-door cab with split-folding rear seats.

The cab’s rear window retracts into the midgate, which when open creates a bed that is 11 feet long with the tailgate down using the Denali Edition 1’s reconfigurable tailgate. With the tailgate up and the midgate folded, the Sierra EV can haul items that are nine feet long.

GMC Sierra EV lineup

GMC will begin taking reservations for the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 today, but the electric truck will be the only model for the launch year with limited volume, though how many will be built wasn’t discussed.

In 2025 the Sierra EV lineup will expand with the addition of the less expensive off-road focused AT4 and Elevation models.

Short on details, GMC team members told Motor Authority that the AT4 model will feature a two-inch factory lift, rear-wheel steering, Crab Walk functionality, and model-specific design inside and out.

The Elevation model will serve as the least expensive Sierra EV model announced with a base price of about $50,000.

GMC spokespeople said that the Elevation and AT4 models will be available with various battery pack sizes and driving ranges. Future models will weigh less than the Denali, which could translate into higher payload and tow ratings.

Where will the GMC Sierra EV be built?

GM will build the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 at Factory Zero, which used to be known as Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant. It’ll be built on the same line as the GMC Hummer EV and initial production of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Eventually, Sierra EV and Silverado EV production will also take place at the automaker’s Orion Township plant, where GM builds the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV. GM has invested $4 billion in the plant and added 2,350 jobs with the expansion of body and paint shops along with general and battery assembly areas.