TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dodge will discontinue its Challenger and Charger vehicles starting in 2023.

CNBC reports the motor company will discontinue the gas-powered muscle cars next year as it begins to transition to electric vehicles.

The outlet reports the Charger and Challenge names could be used for future electric vehicles, as alluded to by Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis.

For those still wanting to get their hands on one of the muscle cars, CNBC reports Dodge will allocate the 2023 models to lots all at once, rather than taking orders throughout the year. The company will also be launching special vehicles and products to celebrate the end of the era.

Dodge announced its first electric vehicle, called the Hornet, will be a plug-in hybrid crossover. CNBC reports the starter model of the vehicle will come with a starting price of less than $30,000.