The Chrysler 300 is about to be killed off, again. But the full-size sedan will go out with a bang.

On Tuesday, the 2023 Chrysler 300C limited edition was announced with big V-8 power as a last hurrah for the iconic nameplate before production winds down at the end of the model year.

Originally introduced in 1955, the 300C nameplate returned in 2005 before quietly disappearing after the 2020 model year. The sedan will follow countless others into the great automotive beyond, including its V-8 muscle car siblings, the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger.

The 300C features a 6.4-liter V-8 producing 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque

The special edition packs a 6.4-liter V-8 engine rated at 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission with a final drive ratio of 3.09 sends power to the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential. A dual-exhaust system with electronic baffles will make sure the 300C is heard before it’s seen.

Chrysler said the 300C will run from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds and run the quarter mile in 12.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 160 mph.

Active dampers will help control body roll while red four-piston brake calipers at all four corners grab 14.2-inch front and 13.8-inch rear vented rotors.

The 2023 Chrysler 300C will only come in three colors: Gloss Black, Velvet Red, and Bright White

It’ll take a keen eye to spot the differences between the 300 Touring, 300S, and the revived 300C, which will be available in three colors: Gloss Black, Velvet Red, and Bright White. Exterior modifications are limited to a new tri-color 300C badge, blacked-out chrome accents and trim, and model-specific 20-inch forged aluminum wheels.

A leather-wrapped dashboard and Laguna black leather seats are standard inside the 2023 Chrysler 300C

Interior upgrades include Laguna black leather seats with an embossed 300C logo on the front seat backs. The dashboard is wrapped in black leather. Silver stitching and carbon fiber accents are found throughout the cabin while the gauge cluster receives a piano black bezel. An 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 19-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system come standard along with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Every 300C will feature automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control.

Production of the 2023 Chrysler 300C will be capped at 2,200 units at a price of $55,000. Reservations are being taken now.

Related Articles