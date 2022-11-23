The 2023 Jeep Compass follows last year’s redesign with a new engine and standard all-wheel drive, Jeep announced Tuesday.

A new 2.0-liter turbo-4 makes 200 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque, and promises to be both more powerful and more efficient than the outgoing engine. The 177-hp 2.4-liter inline-4 had a 6-speed automatic on front-wheel-drive models, or an indecisive 9-speed automatic with all-wheel-drive models. In our 2022 Jeep Compass review, we noted, “The shifts come late, the engine strains, and cruising above 70 mph elicits some shakes.”

The new turbo-4 pairs with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive comes standard. A disconnecting rear axle promises greater efficiency on the highway. The 2023 Jeep Compass Trailhawk upgrades to a four-wheel-drive system with a low crawling gear. It also has a 1.0-inch factory lift, skid plates, tow hooks, off-road tires, and a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds.

Swapping in a new powertrain on a car that was just redesigned is odd but not unusual. The Nissan Rogue was redesigned in 2021, then the 2022 Nissan Rogue arrived with a turbo-3 engine that replaced the underwhelming 2.5-liter inline-4. Toyota launched the Corolla Cross small crossover new in 2022, then added a hybrid option on the 2023 Corolla Cross.

Sold in Sport, Latitude, Latitude Lux, Limited, and Trailhawk grades, the 2023 Jeep Compass comes well equipped. Standard driver-assist features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and a rear-seat reminder. Latitude and above trims have automatic high beams.

The base model rolls on 17-inch wheels and has a 10.1-inch touchscreen replacing the 8.4-inch touchscreen on the 2022 model. It runs the brand’s latest Uconnect 5 operating software, which includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Options include leather upholstery, a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and a wireless smartphone charger.

Built in Mexico, the 2023 Jeep Compass goes on sale late this year or early next year. Pricing will be announced closer to that date.

