The latest Chevrolet Colorado spawned a ZR2 off-road grade for 2023, but for 2024 there’s a more capable ZR2 Bison option.

The configurator for the 2024 Colorado range is live on Chevy’s website, and it reveals the Colorado ZR2 Bison’s out-the-door price as a steep $60,540, including a $1,595 destination charge.

The ZR2 Bison is available as an $11,700 package for the Colorado ZR2, which starts at $48,395. However, the ZR2 Bison also requires a $445 safety package to be added. That package adds active blind-spot monitors with steering assist, rear cross-traffic braking, and rear parking sensors.

GMC has a related Canyon AT4X AEV available for 2024, but GMC’s website says to refer to a dealer for pricing.

Like the previous-generation’s Colorado ZR2 Bison grade, the 2024 model was developed with help from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), a company that specializes in off-road gear.

Key upgrades include a bevy of boron-steel skid plates, a launch control function, and 35-inch Goodyear Territory Mud Terrain tires wrapped around AEV-designed 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels. Ground clearance increases, checking in at 12.2 inches versus the ZR2’s 10.7 inches. The departure and breakover angles also improve slightly, though the approach angle is slightly worse.

Other goodies include a bed-mounted vertical spare tire mount, flared wheel arches, all-weather floor mats, and Multimatic Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve (DSSV) shocks fitted with jounce control units.

The sole powertrain is the same 2.7-liter turbo-4 fitted to the ZR2. It is rated at 310 hp and 430 lb-ft, and is mated to an 8-speed automatic and four-wheel drive.

