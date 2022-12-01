Canoo in July was selected by the U.S. Army for the supply of an electric vehicle for evaluation purposes, as part of the Army’s aim to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

The EV startup on Thursday announced it has delivered the vehicle, a specially prepared version of its Canoo Pickup Truck that was first shown in 2021. The Army has also taken delivery of a GMC Hummer EV as part of its evaluation process.

Canoo’s EV for the Army is known as the Canoo Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV). It uses Canoo’s modular platform but features upgrades designed for added durability and safety. Among the upgrades is the use of carbon-Kevlar for added strength without added weight, plus a raised suspension with air springs and 32-inch all-terrain tires.

The LTV also features the most powerful powertrain setup Canoo plans to offer in its Pickup Truck. The setup consists of a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration rated at a maximum 600 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque.

Canoo Pickup Truck Canoo Pickup Truck Canoo Pickup Truck

One of the criterion for the Army is a vehicle that offers scalable and adaptable capabilities, and Canoo’s Pickup Truck fits this with its ability to be converted from a pickup truck to a flatbed truck, a cargo vehicle, and additional vehicle types, Canoo said. There are also options for easy attachment of mounting racks, ramps, and specific military systems, made possible by Canoo’s proprietary modular attachment system.

The Army isn’t the only government agency interested in Canoo’s technology. NASA also plans to look at using Canoo’s platform for crew transportation vehicles to deliver astronauts for future missions linked to the Artemis program.

Canoo still hasn’t got around to manufacturing EVs at scale. However, the company in November reached a deal to acquire an existing plant located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company is preparing the plant for production of EVs, with the first customer examples scheduled to roll off the line in the second half of 2023. The company is also constructing a plant in Pryor, Oklahoma.

In addition to the Pickup Truck, Canoo plans the Lifestyle Vehicle minivan and Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle (MPDV) truck. Canoo said full specifications for its vehicles will be revealed closer to the start of production.

Related Articles