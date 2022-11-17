Companies offering EV conversions for some much-loved classics are springing up all over the country. The latest is San Rafael, California-based Kindred Motorworks, which on Thursday revealed its latest offering, an electric Chevrolet 3100 pickup truck.

The 3100 is Chevy’s half-ton pickup built between 1947 and 1953. While its design is iconic, the driving experience can certainly be improved upon, thus making it an ideal candidate for an EV conversion.

The electric hardware consists of a single electric motor driving the rear wheels and generating a peak 294 hp. The motor is powered by a 74-kwh battery that Kindred estimates will deliver a range of up to 200 miles. The battery, supplied by Idaho’s Kore Power, takes about nine hours to charge at home using a Level 2 charger.

Kindred also updates other areas to modern standards, a process commonly referred to as restomodding. Key updates include a double-wishbone front suspension, rack and pinion steering, 17-inch wheels, disc brakes, an electronic parking brake, power windows, keyless entry, and a 1,000-watt, 120-volt power inverter to support bed-mounted power outlets and USB ports. Gear selection is performed via a rotary dial.

Kindred 3100

Other modern amenities include air conditioning, heated bench seats complete with a stowable center armrest, a three-speaker audio system, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, a rearview camera, modern windshield wipers, and LED headlights for improved visibility. The instrument cluster also keeps the classic looks but features information specific for EVs.

Kindred plans to start production in 2024 and has priced the electric pickup from $159,000. The company plans similar conversions for the original Ford Bronco and Chevrolet Camaro, as well as the Volkswagen Bus, and all of Kindred’s EV conversions come with a one-year bumper-to-bumper warranty.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove reference to an available internal combustion engine. The Kindred Chevy 3100 will only be offered with an electric powertrain.

