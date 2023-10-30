Chevrolet has confirmed a few more details regarding the upcoming Equinox EV, including more about its arrival timing, a price hike for the base version, and a roughly 300-mile range for a version with an effective cost of under $30,000.

In a press call Monday afternoon, GM revealed that the base Chevrolet Equinox EV will launch in calendar year 2024 with a starting price of $34,995, before the $7,500 EV tax credit that most buyers will likely qualify for and, starting next year, be able to claim up front at the dealership. That puts the effective starting price at $27,495 for the base model, for which GM couldn’t yet confirm a model year or trim name.

GM officials did confirm that in repositioning the Equinox EV, they’re dropping the smaller of two battery packs. GM hadn’t yet confirmed battery sizes, but the remaining lithium-ion pack is expected to be around 80 kwh.

Officials said they’re expecting the Equinox EV will be the most affordable EV offering 300 miles of range or more. In its launch form, with single-motor front-wheel drive, the 2RS launch model will have 319 miles of EPA-rated range, while base versions arriving later will get a GM-estimated 300 miles.

Chevrolet Equinox 1LT

This represents a significant price hike versus what Chevrolet has up until recently been advertising, though prior to the repositioning, the base version was due to have an expected range of more than 250 miles. The added premium delivers that 300-mile range that a number of polls have found is a threshold for embracing EVs in the U.S.

On the Chevy consumer site Monday, the brand still displayed the starting price as being around $30,000 for the 1LT, with spring availability. GM told Green Car Reports that sites will be updated with the new product details on Tuesday.

Chevrolet Equinox launch version

Considering the Equinox EV production delay of “just a few months” announced by CEO Mary Barra last week, it will launch first with a “well-contented model”—the 2RS—costing $48,995 in single-motor front-wheel-drive form, or $52,395 with dual-motor all-wheel drive.

The 2RS, includes a 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Google built-in, wireless smartphone charging, a power tailgate, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, towing wiring readiness, 21-inch black wheels, Super Cruise, and a surround-view camera system. It’s capable of DC fast charging at up to 150 kw and permits 11.5 kw AC charging—enough to likely allow a full charge in less than eight hours.

Orders for that model are set to start next week, and all of the prices mentioned include the destination fee.

Chevy’s pricing, and volume of each respective segment

The automaker hasn’t given a timeline for the new Chevrolet Bolt EV, set to be powered by cost-saving LFP batteries, but the higher price for the Equinox EV will give Chevy some pricing (and range) space to work with. For instance, if the new Bolt EV manages to qualify for a $3,750 credit amount and still return more than 250 miles of range, it might still be considerably more affordable than the Equinox EV even if costs somewhat higher than its current $27,495 price.



NOTE: An earlier version of this story made an incorrect assumption: that given the same battery, base models would also achieve the top range figure. The company says that while the 2RS will hit up to 319 EPA-certified miles, the base version is GM-estimated at 300 miles.

