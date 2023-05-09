A number of companies build classic Dodge Chargers using original or custom chasses, though ExoMod Concepts has taken a different approach. The Greenville, Pennsylvania-based company uses the chassis of a modern Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and then adds a classic Charger body—made out of carbon fiber.

ExoMod’s Charger body mimics the wide-body 1968 Charger, and thanks to its carbon-fiber construction it helps shed 400 pounds from the donor Challenger’s curb weight while also improving stiffness and rigidity. The resulting design, which takes 1,500 hours to complete, is around four inches wider than the stock Challenger.

ExoMod doesn’t stop at the body, though. The company also adds serious performance by way of a 1,000-hp upgrade for the donor car’s supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. The upgrade is handled by Hennessey Performance and includes changes to the fuel, intake, and exhaust systems, as well as the supercharger.

No changes are made to the interior. The build also keeps the stock wheels and Brembo brakes.

ExoMod 1968 Dodge Charger

“Our distinctive wide-body 1968 Charger is a modern supercar powered by a 1,000-hp V-8 tuned by Hennessey Performance,” Rick Katzeff, ExoMod’s CEO, said in a statement.

ExoMod’s 1,000-hp version of the Charger restomod is priced at $379,000. The company plans to limit production to just 10 examples.

For buyers who miss out, ExoMod is considering a 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona as a follow-up and is currently accepting expressions of interest.

