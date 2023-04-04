Ferrari’s F8 Tributo has ended production, marking the end of the era of mid-engine Ferrari coupes powered purely by an internal-combustion engine, and a V-8 at that.

The F8 Tributo name signifies the car as a celebration of Ferrari’s V-8 engine. Tributo is Italian for “tribute.” Future mid-engine Ferrari V-8 models will feature electrification, as already seen with the SF90 Stradale.

A Ferrari spokesperson confirmed to Car and Driver that at least one F8 Tributo was delivered to North America for the 2023 model year.

Those who wish to can still purchase a mid-engine Ferrari powered purely by a V-8. The F8 Spider convertible is still in production, but it too will likely end production shortly.

Ferrari F8 Spider

Ferrari will also continue to offer V-8 models devoid of electrification for years to come. The Roma coupe is powered by a V-8, and the car has just spawned a Spider convertible.

The F8 was launched in 2019, in both coupe and convertible body styles. The car replaced the 488 GTB and was closely related to the 488 Pista launched one year prior.

Its successor, the 296 GTB, arrived in 2021, meaning the F8 was always going to have a short time in the limelight. While the 296 GTB features a V-6, plug-in hybrid technology means it’s a lot more powerful than the F8. The 296 is rated at 818 hp, versus the 710 hp of the F8.

