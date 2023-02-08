The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is coming soon, and it will be topped by a new performance model called the Dark Horse. On Wednesday, Ford detailed the trim, color, and stripe options that will be available for the 500-hp version of its pony car.

The Blue Oval will go with a blue theme for the Dark Horse. It will get Indigo Blue interior accents, an anodized blue titanium shift ball (for the 6-speed manual transmission), and available Blue Ember metallic paint. Unlike previous metal shift knobs, this one will be hollow to help it stay cool in warm weather. Buyers who opt for the 10-speed automatic transmission will get anodized silver paddle shifters.

Elsewhere in the interior, the Dark Horse will feature a synthetic suede-wrapped, flat-bottom steering wheel with buttons to select drive modes as well as control functions of the instrument cluster and 13.2-inch center touchscreen. Bright Indigo Blue contrast stitching will highlight the instrument panel, door panels, seats, gear shift boot, and center console trim and lid. The available drift brake will also have an anodized lever that drivers can use to modulate rear wheel spin in Track mode to control drifts.

An available Mustang Dark Horse Appearance Package will come with Recaro bucket seats with Deep Indigo Blue bolsters, Bright Indigo Blue accent stitching, and synthetic suede inserts to better hold occupants in place. The seat belts will also be Deep Indigo Blue.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse customization

The bezels and vents will be finished in a dark metallic gloss black color called Black Alley instead of silver as in other Mustangs. The instrument panel and door panel trim areas will have a carbon-fiber-inspired grain, and each Dark Horse will also get an instrument panel badge with the car’s chassis number.

On the outside, the Dark Horse will be available with Blue Ember metallic paint and vinyl or hand-painted stripe options. The vinyl graphics highlight the raised center of the hood in low-gloss Tarnished Dark, gloss-black, or low-gloss black finishes. The Appearance Package comes with its own hood vinyl graphic that plays off the black-painted roof.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse customization

The available painted stripe options offer a gloss-black finish that flows from the center of the grille, emerges at the hood extractor, continues on the roof, and finishes at the rear spoiler. Tarnished Dark finishes flank the center stripe the full length of the car.

Watch for the Dark Horse to join the rest of the redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang range in dealerships this summer.

