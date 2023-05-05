Italian startup Lafitte Automobili unveiled its first electric hypercars Wednesday at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

The Italian startup was co-founded by Bruno Laffite, the nephew of French F1 driver Jacques Laffite, who managed six wins during a career that ran from 1974 to 1986. Bruno Laffite also raced professionally from 1990 to 2000, according to his company bio, but only tested in F1. His previous venture, Laffite Supercars, in 2020 presented the X-24 supercar and G-Tec X-Road off-roader, but nothing came of those projects.

Laffite and co-founder Pascal Cohen retained GFG Style, the Italian design firm started by Giorgetto Giugiaro and his son Fabrizio, to design and build five electric hypercars. The companies claim the design process was completed in six months.

Laffite Atrax

GFG Style produced three main designs—the track-focused LM1, the off-road Atrax, and the open-top Barchetta—plus Atrax Stradale and Barchetta Coupe variants.

The Atrax is a mashup of hypercar and SUV styling elements. A pure off-road suspension is standard equipment, while the Atrax Stradale is tuned more for on-road use. Laffite quotes 1,151 hp and 1,844 lb-ft of torque, which the startup claims will get the 4,850-pound Atrax from 0-62 mph in 3.8 seconds and on to a 149-mph top speed.

According to the Laffite, the Atrax will also have a “2+1” seating arrangement, 273 miles of range (likely as measured on the more lenient European WLTP testing cycle), and 350-kw DC fast-charging capability that will enable a 10-80% charge in 22 minutes.

Laffite Barchetta

The LM1 has the same 1,151 hp as the Atrax, but 1,180 lb-ft of torque and a comparatively light 3,638-pound curb weight. With fewer pounds to lug around, the 0-62 mph time falls to a claimed 1.9 seconds, while range is estimated at 255 miles. Laffite also promises simulated paddle “shifting” and a sound system that replicates the exhaust note of a classic race car.

Finally, the Barchetta is a roofless design with “halo” bars running alongside the cockpit for rollover protection (as mentioned above, a Coupe version will also be offered). It will produce an estimated 578 hp and 730 lb-ft of torque, with a 0-62 mph time of 3.5 seconds and 242 miles of range.

Laffite plans to build 24-26 examples of each model, with the Atrax expected to start at $1.6 million. LM Gianetti will handle production, and Laffite hopes to deliver the first cars to customers in winter 2024.

