Lamborghini is on track to surpass annual deliveries of 10,000 units for the first time this year after the company revealed record numbers for the first six months.

Lamborghini this week said it delivered 5,341 units in the first half of 2023, which was up 4.9% on the same period a year ago. Lamborghini’s total for 2022 was 9,233 units, which is its current annual record for sales.

The strong deliveries so far in 2023 are on the back of just two models, the Urus and Huracán. Aventador deliveries ceased last year and its successor, the Revuelto plug-in hybrid, starts deliveries late this year. The Revuelto is sold out for the next two years of production.

Both the Urus and Huracán are sold out through the middle of 2024, when production of both models is scheduled to end. Plug-in hybrid successors for both models arrive in 2024, with an updated model in the case of the Urus and a redesigned model in the case of the Huracán.

Stephan Winkelmann

The U.S. remained the biggest market for Lamborghini, accounting for 1,625 units in the first six months, followed by the U.K. with 514 units and Germany with 511 units.

“We are really excited about these numbers, delivered with only two models in the range,” Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini’s CEO, said in a statement.

In an interview with Reuters published on Monday, Winkelmann said delivering 10,000 units this year was a “feasible goal” but said the company wasn’t “obliged” to reach the target.

Arch rival Ferrari delivered its own record of 13,221 units in 2022 and is likely to surpass that level in 2023, thanks in part to the arrival of the Purosangue SUV.

