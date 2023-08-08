Lucid’s long-awaited Gravity SUV will be revealed in November, the luxury electric vehicle startup announced on Monday.

The start of production is scheduled for late 2024 at the same plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, where Lucid’s Air sedan is built.

News of the Gravity first surfaced in 2020 when an early concept version was spotted on public roads during a photo shoot. While Lucid never got around to revealing the concept, the company in 2022 teased the production version and earlier this year showed off a prototype.

The Gravity will be a mid-size SUV offering buyers seating for up to seven, split over three rows. Buyers will also be able to choose a two-row option with five seats or a three-row option with six seats, where the second row gets two individual seats that recline.

Lucid Air platform

Underpinning the vehicle will be the same modular platform found in the Air. Known as LEAP (Lucid Electric Advanced Platform), the platform supports outputs of more than 1,200 hp and range estimates of more than 500 miles in the Air. No specs for the Gravity have been revealed, but according to Lucid, it will offer more range than any electric SUV on the market today.

The Gravity will also feature a glass roof, like the Air, and Lucid has confirmed the SUV will come with a next-generation digital dash with the company’s latest user interface and automated driver-assist technologies.

Lucid will likely start accepting reservations following the November reveal.

Although Lucid has impressed with its Air sedan, the company has struggled with production snags and competition, primarily from Tesla. In its latest earnings announcement, Lucid said it only delivered 1,404 units in the previous quarter and expects 2023’s production tally to reach a target of more than 10,000 units.

To help spur sales, Lucid has cut prices on most Air grades, including the base Air Pure with all-wheel drive, which now lists at $82,400, down from a previous $87,400. It means the Air is now priced lower than the rival Tesla Model S, which starts at $88,490. The figures exclude destination charges.

Pricing for the Air is expected to slip below $80,000 when the company launches an Air Pure with rear-wheel drive. The entry-level Air is due in mid-September.

