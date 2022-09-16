Jeep plans to launch an electric Wagoneer in 2024 and previewed the vehicle last week with the near-production Wagoneer S concept.

However, fans of the original SJ Grand Wagoneer can also jump on the EV bandwagon thanks to Michigan startup company The Ghost Garage, which is working on an electric conversion for the SUV icon.

Full details are still forthcoming as the conversion won’t be available until next year, but The Ghost Garage has already confirmed a range of more than 250 miles and peak output of 500 hp. The company will use Grand Wagoneers from model years 1989-1991, the last for the SJ generation.

Order books are now open and the price for a turnkey vehicle starts from $290,000. While that’s certainly steep, The Ghost Garage will perform a full restoration of the vehicle in addition to swapping in the electric powertrain. The restoration will extend to the interior of the vehicle and include safety upgrades, the company said. It will also come with a warranty.

The Ghost Garage was co-founded by Tim Smith, who is CEO of Osirius, a Detroit-based engineering company specializing in vehicle development, process integration, and tooling integration, and whose team of specialists will work on the Grand Wagoneer and future conversions for The Ghost Garage.

“A new generation of buyers are entering the classic vehicle market and looking for a blend of tradition and technology,” Smith said in a statement. “The Ghost Garage was conceived to break through the hobby-shop approach to restomods by offering the levels of quality and efficiency associated with luxury automotive brands.”

A number of electric conversion companies have sprung up in recent years as the popularity of EVs continues to grow, with names such as Everrati and Lunaz making headlines of late. Even the major automakers are getting in on the act, with the likes of Ford, Jaguar, Mini, and Volkswagen all offering options for some of their classics.

