A new generation of the Porsche Panamera goes on sale next spring, and Porsche has rolled out a special one-off version to highlight what’s possible via an in-house personalization program known as Sonderwunsch.

Porsche had a program of the same name in the 1970s, and the automaker revived it a few years ago with a much wider scope than the highly exclusive original. The new program is still an exclusive affair, and includes a consultation process with members of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur or Porsche Classic departments, depending on whether the personalization is being applied to a new car or a classic.

Depending on the level of personalization requested, the work can either be done prior to delivery, known as Factory Commissioning, or post-delivery, known as Factory Re-Commissioning. In both cases the personalization work is relatively mild, like adding unique colors and trim. For more extensive work, there’s the Factory One-Off option. Like Factory Re-Commissioning, the Factory One-Off option is handled post-delivery, meaning the car needs to be shipped back to the Porsche factory to have the personalization work done.

For the one-off Panamera, known as the Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch, Porsche used the Factory Re-Commissioning option. A two-tone paint finish was applied, and both finishes are variations of a unique color dubbed Leblon Violet Metallic. A lighter hue features on the top portion of the car, and a darker hue that fades to a lighter color is used for the bottom portion.

2024 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch

Black accents are used for the rocker panels, lip spoiler, and rear diffuser, while the headlights and taillights feature a tint. A bronze color is used on the car’s 21-inch wheels and exhaust tips, and a clear coat with gold flakes has been applied to all of the painted surfaces.

Porsche presented the Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch during last week’s debut of the redesigned Panamera in Shanghai. The redesigned Panamera lands at U.S. dealerships next spring as a 2024 model. Although based on an updated version of the current Panamera’s platform, the new car will offer buyers more plug-in hybrid options, a new suspension, and an interior with more screens.

It will initially arrive in base and Turbo E-Hybrid grades, the latter featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain packing a twin-turbocharged V-8 and a combined output of 670 hp. The base grade comes with a turbocharged V-6 good for 348 hp. Pricing for the base grade starts at $101,550, including a $1,650 destination charge. Pricing for the Turbo E-Hybrid will be announced closer to next year’s market launch.

