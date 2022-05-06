CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement will be targeting speeders in the Interstate 64 work zone west of the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge during the week of May 9 through May 13.

The work zone, which runs from the bridge to the US 35 interchange of I-64, will have a speed limit of 55 mph.

Police will be teaming up with the West Virginia Department of Transportation, ticketing speeders in work zones throughout West Virginia as part of a campaign to enforce work zone safety during construction season.

Motorists that are caught speeding, or engaged in other infractions, while in a work zone will have their fines doubled.

The campaign came as a response to last year’s 889 work zone crashes, involving five deaths and more than 300 injuries.