Barbour County Schools virtual for at least remainder of this week

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Barbour County Schools will remain virtual for the time being.

According to a Facebook post from Superintendent Jeff Woofter, the county will continue with remote learning at least through the end of the week. Originally, the county was scheduled to return to in-person classes on Thursday.

Woofter said school officials spoke with the health department on Tuesday, and, at that time, it was awaiting results on several other county residents who have been tested for the virus. As of Sept. 29, there were 16 staff members countywide, 4 of whom have tested positive for the virus, with the other 12 having had contact with someone who has tested positive. These people are being quarantined.

The incidence rate in Barbour County is currently the highest in the state, the post explains. According to Woofter, both the local health department and some surrounding health departments are swamped with contact tracing. Barbour County Schools is giving them time to catch up so as not to bring students and staff members back together prematurely.

Incidence Rate Breakdown from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

Staff members were still expected to report to their work sites on Wednesday, with teachers available to students the remainder of the week for assistance with assignments or to answer questions.

Most of those people who have been infected with the virus have had few or no symptoms, according to Woofter.