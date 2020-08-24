Glenville State College provides update on coronavirus test results

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – As of Monday, Aug. 24, Glenville State College has no active COVID-19 cases on campus.

This follows testing performed as students were returning to campus for the fall 2020 semester, which began on Monday, Aug. 17. Faculty and staff members were also tested as part of the lead-up to the new semester, according to a press release.

“I’m pleased that we currently have no active cases on campus,” said Glenville State College President Dr. Mark Manchin.

GSC tested 1,001 individuals during the testing/check-in process, the release states. Testing was performed through Minnie Hamilton Health Systems; test processing was conducted by LabCorp.

“It is important to clarify the difference between a positive case and a precautionary quarantine. We did have individuals in a precautionary quarantine for a time, but those have all since been retested and allowed to exit their quarantine. Positive cases are just that, an individual who tested positive for the virus. At this time we have no positive cases and no individuals in precautionary quarantine on campus,” said GSC Provost Dr. Gary Morris.

In addition, Glenville State has been screening everyone entering the main campus, Goodwin Hall and the Waco Center, the school said. This week also marks the start of daily, campus-wide testing in collaboration with Minnie Hamilton. As part of that testing, students and employees will be selected as part of focused sample groups for continued COVID-19 testing. The process, which is designed to quickly detect any cases that may be on campus, will continue throughout the semester.

“I am cautiously optimistic by what I have seen over the past week and I urge our students and employees to continue wearing their face coverings, washing hands frequently, and avoiding unnecessary interaction with groups or travel,” Manchin added. “We can all work together to keep the Glenville State College campus community safe this semester.”