Glenville State College students arriving for fall semester

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – New and returning students are arriving on campus for the fall 2020 semester at Glenville State College.

Classes are set to begin on Monday, Aug. 17, according to a press release from the school.

Before arriving, all students were required to schedule a day and time to return to campus for COVID-19 testing and other check-in procedures, according to GSC. On-campus residential students have been returning since Aug. 9. The remaining on-campus students and those living off-campus will continue testing and/or moving in throughout the rest of the week until Aug. 16.

Dr. Mark A. Manchin

Courtesy: Glenville State College

“Obviously bringing students back to campus this semester looks much different than it has in the past. But I have been very proud of the way our staff has come together to organize this process and to put in the hard work. They have endured some very hot temperatures and long hours assisting students and families as they come to Glenville State – but we’re doing it in a controlled and safe manner. It has also been terrific to see our new and returning students around campus already. We are pleased to see them and certainly appreciate their patience through these new precautions.” Dr. Mark A. Manchin – GSC President

Upon checking in, students are issued a welcome back kit that includes a mask, gaiter, hand sanitizer and a touchless door opener tool to help limit the spread of germs, the school said. Students who have been on campus already have been able to settle into their residence hall rooms, take care of assorted tasks before classes begin and enjoy outdoor socially distant student activities.

Glenville State said first-time students will take part in orientation activities beginning Aug. 14. New student orientation at GSC is designed to welcome incoming freshmen to campus with informational sessions, social events and other activities to help ease them into life as a student.

Faculty and staff members have also taken part in COVID-19 testing before the start of the semester and have been preparing for the fall term with various virtual trainings and information sessions, the school explained. On Aug. 12, an opening meeting was conducted via Microsoft Teams with campus employees. Manchin gave brief remarks, new employees were introduced and various campus, academic and athletic-related updates were provided.

GSC said students do still have time to sign up for the fall semester; the last day to add classes is Aug. 21.

For more information or to sign up, contact GSC’s Office of Admissions via email or call 304-462-6130 or toll free at 800-924-2010.