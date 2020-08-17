Glenville State College students begin fall 2020 semester

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College students marked the first day of fall 2020 semester classes on Aug. 17.

Masks, temperature checks and social distancing are in place as students and faculty take on a unique challenge this semester. Classroom occupancy has been reduced, with seating spaced out to allow more room between individuals, according to a press release.

Courses that exceeded occupancy for their assigned meeting space are being delivered in a modified format or were expanded to another course section. Other courses were moved to a hybrid model, in which the course is delivered face-to-face on campus and also includes an online meeting and instruction component, while others are being offered fully online, GSC explained.

Glenville State College students in one of Connie Stout O’Dell’s (standing) classes meet for the first time on Monday, August 17

Head Glenville State College Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Stephens greets a driver and passenger entering the main campus as they pause for screening

Two Glenville State students chat inside the Mollohan Campus Community Center between classes

“Safety is a top concern for us and Glenville State has implemented several measures this semester in order to protect the campus community against the spread of COVID-19. These include access to campus only through certain entrances, screening for all those coming onto campus and into Goodwin Hall, one-way hallways throughout buildings, and the wearing of face coverings,” said GSC’s Provost Dr. Gary Morris. “I’ve asked faculty to try and be as flexible as possible with our students and in turn our administration is working to be as flexible as possible with faculty and staff simply because we know this semester is so different than what any of us have experienced before.”

Students received a COVID-19 test as part of the phased move-in and check-in process, the release states. Faculty and staff members were also tested. As part of Glenville State’s ongoing COVID-19 screening plan, cluster testing of students and employees will begin next week.

Over the weekend, new students took part in New Pioneer Orientation, which is designed to help them create meaningful connections, become familiar with policies and procedures at Glenville State, connect with professionals across campus and become informed of the services GSC provides, the school said. Returning students used Saturday and Sunday to move into their residence hall rooms.