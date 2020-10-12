Marion County school closes due to coronavirus case

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Health Department has confirmed one case of coronavirus at the Meadowdale Building of East Dale Elementary School.

According to a press release, the case is associated with one confirmed staff member, which was identified Oct. 11.

After initial contact tracing and case investigation, officials decided to close the Meadowdale Building of East Dale Elementary School at this time, the release states.

The Meadowdale Building will not reopen until Oct. 25. Students and staff members will be permitted to reenter the building on Oct. 26, according to the health department.

