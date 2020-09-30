More coronavirus cases confirmed at schools in Harrison County

Back to School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There are more cases of coronavirus being reported in Harrison County schools.

According to a press release, Harrison County Schools confirmed one case at West Milford Elementary School involving a student; one case at Liberty High School involving a student; and one case involving one adult associated with Bridgeport Middle School cheerleading.

After conducting initial contact tracing and an investigation, Harrison County Schools said it determined that all three schools will remain open. A continued epidemiological investigation, contact tracing and deep cleaning will be conducted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories