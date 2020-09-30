More coronavirus cases confirmed at schools in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There are more cases of coronavirus being reported in Harrison County schools.

According to a press release, Harrison County Schools confirmed one case at West Milford Elementary School involving a student; one case at Liberty High School involving a student; and one case involving one adult associated with Bridgeport Middle School cheerleading.

After conducting initial contact tracing and an investigation, Harrison County Schools said it determined that all three schools will remain open. A continued epidemiological investigation, contact tracing and deep cleaning will be conducted.