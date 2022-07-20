Students walk in and out of the Mountainlair on a rainy first day of classes Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (WVU Photo/Jennifer Shephard)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The start of the school year is nearing, which means colleges and universities in north central West Virginia are announcing their first days.

Whether you want to know when you’re due back on campus, or when your morning commute will get a little longer, here’s what we know about when area colleges and universities are starting back up:

West Virginia University — General registration is on Monday, Aug. 15, the first day of on-campus classes is on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and the last day for students to register is on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Fairmont State University — Welcome Weekend begins on Thursday, Aug. 4 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 7. The first day of classes is on Monday, Aug. 8, which is also the last day for students to pay without being charged a late fee.

Pierpont Community & Technical College — The first day of the full Fall 2022 semester and the first five-week term is Monday, Aug. 22, the first day for the 10-week term and the second five-week term is Monday, Sept. 26 and the first day of the third five-week term is Monday, Oct. 31.

Glenville State University — The first day of classes is Monday, Aug. 15.

West Virginia Wesleyan College — Orientation for new students is on Saturday, Aug. 20 and students will start moving into residence halls that same day. Registration is on Sunday, Aug. 21 and the first day of classes will be on Monday, Aug. 22.

Salem University — Classes start Aug. 1.

Alderson Broaddus University — Monday, Aug. 22 is the first day of full semester, 1st eight-week and 1st seven-week classes. Monday, Aug. 29 is the first day of 1st six-week classes. Monday, Oct. 10 is the first day of 2nd seven-week classes, and Monday, Oct. 17 is the first day of 2nd eight-week classes.

Davis and Elkins College — New student check-in and orientation is on Friday, Aug. 12, returning students will move in on Sunday, Aug. 14, and classes begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.