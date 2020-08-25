Ritchie County prepares to return to school

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – Ritchie County school officials are preparing for students to return to the classrooms with new guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Jim Brown said that the county plans to closely follow the plans outlined by Governor Justice as well as the CDC.

Approximately 70 percent of Ritchie County’s students are planning to return to in-person schooling instead of the virtual option and teachers are back in their classrooms getting everything ready to help students adjust to the new normal.

“We realize there are going to be some challenges, and we’re ready to pivot when we need, but our folks have been very upbeat. We know there’s a lot of things that we’ve got to do right in order to stay in school and that’s kind of our mission right now. It’s not so much that we’re going to reopen schools, but our mission is around staying open, so we’re optimistic,” said Brown.

Schools are scheduled to open on September 8th.