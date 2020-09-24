Trinity Christian School in Morgantown working on reopening plan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Trinity Christian School board and administration announced that they are working with the State of West Virginia, under the leadership of Gov. Justice and his staff, in a cooperative effort to reopen on-campus classes by participating in school-wide COVID testing for kindergarten through twelfth-grade students, staff, faculty and coaches.

Courtesy:

Trinity Christian School

According to a press release, the agreement allows Trinity Christian School to provide continuous education for all students, regardless of the Department of Education’s Color Code System, as long as Monongalia County is designated as green, yellow, gold or orange.

In the event of a red designation, TCS would transition back to remote learning.

The National Guard began administering coronavirus saliva tests on the Trinity campus Thursday morning to students and staff, with students being tested in the presence of a parent or guardian, the school explained. Testing will continue through Friday, Sept. 25.

Courtesy:

Trinity Christian School

Prior to this agreement, all TCS families were provided the choice of enrolling their children in virtual education, according to the release. Under this agreement, TCS families who choose the in-person option for their children will be able to have them attend in person with confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test result.

“We strongly believe that children need the opportunity to learn within an in-person environment and therefore desire to take whatever steps necessary to provide this option for those students. TCS remains committed to taking additional steps to mitigate risks that in-person education may pose,” said Trinity Christian School Superintendent Michelle Stellato.

Stellato confirmed that the administration will review and update the school’s safety plan according to CDC guidelines and in cooperation with the Monongalia Health Department as the situation continues to change.

“TCS is pleased to offer the in-person option of instruction. We believe this option provides additional stability for our families and students who choose to return for on-campus instruction, while remaining committed to the health and safety of Trinity students, faculty and staff,” said Trinity Christian School Board Chairman Rodney Anderson.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Governor Justice and his staff, the West Virginia National Guard, and the Monongalia County Health Department for their guidance and leadership to develop this agreement. Their assistance in the process of returning Trinity students to on-campus instruction is remarkable,” Anderson added.