Tucker County Schools on remote learning after coronavirus affects students, staff members

PARSONS, W.Va. – Tucker County Schools has seen a half dozen cases of coronavirus, prompting a change to an online learning format for two weeks.

According to Tucker County Superintendent Alicia Lambert, three students and three employees have tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, 23 employees are being quarantined, which includes seven bus drivers.

This situation has led to a shortage of bus drivers, as there are not enough substitute drivers to complete the necessary routes, according to Lambert.

Tucker County Schools will be on remote learning through the end of next week. The plan is to return to a blended learning model beginning Oct. 12, Lambert said.

This model will entail students being in school two days per week—either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday—with students engaging in virtual learning the other three days.

There is no word on when Tucker County may resume full in-person learning.