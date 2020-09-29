Washington Irving Middle School student tests positive for coronavirus

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools has confirmed a new case of coronavirus.

According to a press release, it determined that there is one confirmed positive case at Washington Irving Middle School. The case involves one student, and no other students or staff members have been impacted.

After conducting contact tracing and an investigation, it was determined that the building will remain open, the press release explains. A full epidemiological investigation, contact tracing and deep cleaning will be conducted.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education guidance, the release states. This includes wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning protocols regularly.